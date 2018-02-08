Never one to hold her tongue, during a recent interview with British publication i-D Cardi B discussed a slew of topics that are occurring in mainstream America today. As she dissected the U.S.’s current precarious political climate, she also spoke about her views on feminism, gangs, and even mentioned a hint of her ideal wedding to Migos’ Offset.

Hailing from the streets of the Bronx, the VIBE Viva cover star always knew a thing or two about gang life. She admitted to being jumped in the sixth grade for not being considered cool enough by her peers. For Cardi, it was an experience that changed her forever.

“In middle school and high school, it doesn’t matter how tough you are, or it doesn’t matter if you stand for sh*t, you ain’t nobody if you ain’t in a gang,” she said. “People influence you and tell you that you should join this or you should join that. Then again, it’s a great experience. I wouldn’t be able to rap about the things that I rap about now [if I hadn’t grown up there].”

The talk of gangs has surrounded the “Bodak Yellow” rapper lately, as it’s been reported she’s allegedly disrespected the Crips, and having an allegiance to its rival gang, the Bloods.

Nonetheless, you can bet for sure the sharp shooter had some strong opinions on the way minorities are viewed by racist politicians—or even perhaps President Donald Trump.

“People like Donald Trump, they’re always going to make us feel like we’re less,” she said. “But it’s okay, because a b***h like me knows the truth. It don’t matter if the government and the Republicans try to make us feel like we’re not, cos we is. I know the truth.” What is the truth? “That we run the sh*t! We influence. We run everything.”

Additionally, she also touched upon society’s problematic view on feminism. She attempts to give a new meaning to a label that for a long time has been ascribed to a specific type of woman, and not women who come from similar backgrounds like her.

“They think feminism is great and only a woman that can speak properly, that has a degree, who is a boss, a businessperson… they think only Michelle Obama can be a feminist,” Cardi said. “But being a feminist is real simple; it’s that a woman can do things the same as a man. I’m equal to a ni**a. Anything a man can do, I can do. I can finesse, I can hustle. We have the same freedom. I was top of the charts. I’m a woman and I did that. I do feel equal to a man.”

Still, during her socially conscious spiel she also revealed that she doesn’t know all the details of her wedding with her fiance Offset, but she does know: “It’s going to be gangster. I don’t want it to be a boring wedding reception, cos me? I’m going to be doing the splits…I want that sh*t to be fun.”