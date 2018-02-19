Cardi B Offers A Solution To Prevent Future School Shootings

Last week, 17 people were killed and 14 were injured during a school shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

While conversation around sensible gun control were brought to the forefront (again), and students began organizing marches to speak to legislatures, several of their classmates were laid to rest over the weekend, with more funeral scheduled throughout the week.

As reports about Cruz begin to come to the surface, many are wondering what could’ve been done to prevent the massacre from happening. Taking a moment from her NBA All-Star activities this weekend, Cardi B offered a suggestion on how to thwart another school shooting from happening.

“The school shooter never looks like the jock, the cheerleader or the popular kid. It always looks like a kid that’s a little bit socially awkward,” the Bodak Yellow artist said.”I feel like one of the best ways to prevent these type of tragedies is to stop picking on these kids. Stop bullying these kids. The devil speaks to you the most when you feel helpless.”

As it stands now, there are no reports that indicate Cruz was bullied in school, however do you think Cardi B has made a valid point, or is this issue bigger than just school bullying? Sound off in the comments below.