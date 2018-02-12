Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, And Laverne Cox Sit Front Row At Christian Siriano NYFW Show

Christian Siriano - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
CREDIT: Getty Images

The fashion industry is slowly progressing toward inclusiveness and Christian Siriano’s star-studded 10th-anniversary fashion showcase served as a reflection of that shift. Although Whoopi Goldberg, Cardi B, and Laverne Cox sat front and center, there were just as many stars on the runway as in the seats.

Dressing people from Solange, Danielle Brooks, to Cardi B, Siriano is helping to change beauty perceptions in the fashion world. He’s become the change agent for diversity in fashion shows, putting plus-size and transgender women on the catwalk. “He’s the only one who would put so many curvy girls in one show,” American plus-size model Ashley Graham told the Hollywood Reporter.

Graham opened the show at the Grand Lodge Saturday (Feb. 10). It featured 72 looks from women of all types of body shapes, sizes and ethnicities. Orange Is The New Black actor Danielle Brooks even made an appearance on the catwalk.

“I think what’s very important for people to understand is that adding curvy girls on the runway happened because there were finally plus girls at modeling agencies, and now that there are, we use them,” Siriano told The Cut. “No matter what people say about what we’re doing, I think we’re changing a lot of women’s lives. People who are shopping can see clothes on different body types, and actually envision themselves wearing the clothing and that’s all that we’re here to do.”

