The fashion industry is slowly progressing toward inclusiveness and Christian Siriano’s star-studded 10th-anniversary fashion showcase served as a reflection of that shift. Although Whoopi Goldberg, Cardi B, and Laverne Cox sat front and center, there were just as many stars on the runway as in the seats.

Dressing people from Solange, Danielle Brooks, to Cardi B, Siriano is helping to change beauty perceptions in the fashion world. He’s become the change agent for diversity in fashion shows, putting plus-size and transgender women on the catwalk. “He’s the only one who would put so many curvy girls in one show,” American plus-size model Ashley Graham told the Hollywood Reporter.

Graham opened the show at the Grand Lodge Saturday (Feb. 10). It featured 72 looks from women of all types of body shapes, sizes and ethnicities. Orange Is The New Black actor Danielle Brooks even made an appearance on the catwalk.

Then there was this moment! Thank you @thedanieb for being a part of our 10 year celebration. It was such an honor to have you walk and you killed it like a pro! #siriano10 #nyfw pic.twitter.com/inaamLnIgi — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 11, 2018

Monday vibes! Nykhor just feeling fabulous backstage at our Fall show! #siriano10 #nyfw 💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/rx2uxzD5ch — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 12, 2018

Walking into Sunday feeling just fabulous like @iamcardib yesterday at our #nyfw show! Thank you Cardi for coming, you are the best!! 💚💚 #siriano10 pic.twitter.com/rMuWahz79c — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 11, 2018

Last #fashionweek with these beautiful and amazing women. All wearing Siriano looking amazing! #siriano10 pic.twitter.com/kvAA9N73E2 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 9, 2018

“I think what’s very important for people to understand is that adding curvy girls on the runway happened because there were finally plus girls at modeling agencies, and now that there are, we use them,” Siriano told The Cut. “No matter what people say about what we’re doing, I think we’re changing a lot of women’s lives. People who are shopping can see clothes on different body types, and actually envision themselves wearing the clothing and that’s all that we’re here to do.”