From the tragedies of Turk to the corruption surrounding Tha Carter V, Cash Money Founder and CEO, Brian “Baby/Birdman” Williams, has become one of the most polarizing music moguls in hip-hop history. With the help of Apple Music, Birdman will add depth to his story in the much-delayed documentary, Before Anythang: The Story Behind The Cash Money Records Empire.

Directed by Clifton Bell (The Long Road To Selma, Southside: The Series) and narrated by Birdman himself, the doc will share pieces of the mogul’s story previously glossed over like the death of his mother and his how he formed the legendary label, Cash Money Records.

Before Anythang will also be accompanied with a soundtrack lead by the Jacquees and Dej Loaf’s collaboration, “At The Club.”

It’s unsure if the documentary will uncover Cash Money secrets or his battles with Lil Wayne, but it’s to sure entertain and educate hip-hop fans.

Before Anythang hits Apple Music Friday (Feb. 16).