An employee at Atlanta’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention went missing after going home sick from work more than a week ago. Timothy Cunningham, a 35-year-old Morehouse College alum with a master’s and doctorate from Harvard University, is an epidemic intelligence officer for the CDC, which required him to travel for public health outbreaks including ebola, zika, and Superstorm Sandy, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Cunningham, who is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, left the office on Feb 12. He was reported missing two days later.

Friends and family insist that it’s unlike him to disappear.

“It’s not the type of news you want to hear. Your child is missing. Thirty-five years old, but always your child,” his father Terrell Cunningham told WSB-TV.

According to his father, the family communicated “extensively” on Sunday, Feb. 11. “I pinpoint Sunday because there were some exchanges via phone as well as text that alerted me to be concerned about our son,” he said, per an NBC News report.

When Cunningham didn’t respond to text messages and phone calls his worried parents drove from Maryland to his home in Atlanta where his cell phone, car keys and wallet were found untouched, along with the beloved dog that he “never leaves unattended.”

Cunningham’s friends have reportedly raised a more than $20,000 reward in hopes of finding him.

“There has been an outpouring of love from his neighbors and the community, ” his mother Tia-Juana Cunningham said. “but my main focus is just that my son returns home.”

Check below for more information on his disappearance.