Cee-Lo Green Emerges From The Lab With “Brick Road (Cookin’ Up)”

Clearly, Cee-Lo Green has been busy in the lab lately. After linking up with Nipsey Hussle for his critically acclaimed album Victory Lap, the 5x Grammy award winner recently dropped his first solo record since his 2015 album Heart Blanche.

The Goodie Mob member shifts the focus back on his rock-solid grind for his new single “Brick Road (Cookin’ Up),” which originally surfaced in December as a cut off Green’s forthcoming mixtape Songbirds.

“Shot down but I levitate,” Cee-Lo croons at the beginning of the record. “An idle mind starts to contemplate/Razor blades making lifelines/Now I’m staring at an empty plate.”

Last week (Feb. 22), Green released the single via Empire Records. “Brick Road (Cookin’ Up),” which was produced by Danger Mouse, allows Cee-Lo to compare his rigorous hustle and creative process to the life of drug dealer, who cooks up potent dope with the flick of the wrist. Last year, the Atlanta native confirmed that he plans to link with Danger Mouse to complete a new Gnarls Barkley album within a week, much like their previous body of work St. Elsewhere.

Stream Cee-Lo Green’s new single “Brick Road (Cookin’ Up)” below.