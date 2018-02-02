The always charitable, Chance the Rapper, took to Twitter yesterday (Feb. 1) announcing that his non-profit, Social Works, will be kicking off Black History Month by hosting a film festival to celebrate this joyous time of year.

Chicago 🗣🗣 Tomorrow is the 1st day of @SocialWorks_Chi’s Black History Month Film Festival! Come watch THE WIZ tomorrow at 11am & again on Saturday at 5pm. Tickets are available online & at the door for only $7 pic.twitter.com/N8s4gUPCHl — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2018

Through Social Works, Chano looks for various ways to empower Chicago’s youth with their website stating their goal is to use “the arts, education, and civic engagement” to create “leadership, accessibility, and positivity.” Staying true to this, Social Works decided to use Black History Month to create an experience that gives youth a chance to experience majority black films that they may otherwise not have access to.

For just $7 either online or at the door of Chicago’s Studio Grill, kids will be able to watch five films that rotate each week beginning with Motown’s soulful take on The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and includes his “uncle’s” film, Malcolm X and the highly-anticipated Black Panther movie.

This festival is merely one of the many events Chance and Social Works have thrown. In addition to their popular open mic nights, the non-profit also hosts an annual toy drive and various meet-and-greets.

To donate to the efforts of Social Works, you can visit their site.