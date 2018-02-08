Chance the Rapper and NBA star Dwayne Wade are reportedly executive producing a new basketball documentary, Shot in the Dark, set to premier on Fox, Complex reports.

The new doc chronicles the journey of Chicago’s Orr Academy High School basketball player Tyquone Greer. A week before an important game, the high schooler was shot at a house party, but still showed up to the game in crutches. He made one shot, which ended up being the winning ticket in taking the team to the final four.

“Not a day goes past where I don’t think about going from getting shot in the leg to running and jumping,” Greer told The Chicago Tribune of the incident back in 2015. “I still get excited whenever I see that highlight. I think it was God. I got shot in the leg and it didn’t mess anything up. That was God that made that shot.”

Because of the many socio-economic and racial issues that engulf Chicago, Chance and Wade, who are natives of the city, find making this documentary is pivotal in highlighting these issues. Moreover, they want to showcase how sports empowers the youth that grow up in impoverished crime ridden areas of the city.

“Basketball empowered me to overcome the challenges of growing up on the south side of Chicago,” Wade said. “The odds were stacked against me, and the game changed the course of my life. It’s important to share these true stories of triumph to inspire the next generation to achieve their dreams when faced with life’s obstacles.”

The film is helmed by first time documentary feature director Dustin Nakao Haider, and will premiere on Feb. 24 on Fox. The film is part of a bigger series on the network called Magnify, which highlights the intersection of culture and sports, including another film titled 89 Blocks.