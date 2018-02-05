Saturday Night Live is about to get interesting. NBC has announced that NBA legend Charles Barkley will make his fourth appearance as a guest host on the sketch comedy series. Barkley’s last hosting experience was during Season 37 back in 2012. Otherwise, Barkley has made additional appearances as a character played by Kenan Thomas in a few skits.

Migos will be joining Barkley as musical guests and they took to Instagram to drop the big announcement.

The post follows a few other promotional posts for Migos’ performances in the coming weeks. The trio has been quite busy since their release of Culture II, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. They started with the Animoji collaborative project with Apple Music, originally shown at the Grammys late last month. Migos will also be at the Cox Convention Center on Wednesday (Feb. 7), Miami’s Rolling Loud later this year, the 2018 Panorama Fest, and the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

SNL is on a three-week hiatus due to the 2018 Winter Olympics but will resume on March 3.