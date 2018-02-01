Childish Gambino Re-Releases ‘EP’ Mixtape

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino is still flying high after his thrilling performance and victory at the 60th Grammy Awards. This past Sunday (Jan 28), he won his first Grammy for “Best Traditional R&B Performance,” thanks to the magic of his “Red Bone” single.

To thank the fans and music world, he re-issued his mixtape EP] — which comes six years after its original release. Available on streaming services now, the seminal project in his career features his early stand-outs like “Freaks & Geeks,”

The mixtape can now be streamed through Stem, iTunes, Tidal, Spotify and more.

