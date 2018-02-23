Dynamic sister duo, Chloe x Halle, plan to release their debut album The Kids Are Alright on March 23rd and pre-order starts today (Feb. 23). Impressively enough, Chloe Bailey, 19, and Hailey Bailey, 17, have written and executively produced the album. The girls have even been slowly building rapport amongst their fan base for the last three years. They have consistently dropped striking videos (like “Drop” and “Fall”, for example) that seem to be well beyond their years. Their soulful energy has been apparent in their own music and also in the covers they do of some of today’s most popular songs.

Their rendition of Beyonce’s “Pretty Hurts” even caught the attention of the icon. This lead to them being the opening act for the songstress in 2016 during the European lag of her wildly successful “The Formation World Tour.” After their success on the road, they crafted their “not an album, not really a mixtape” project, The Two of Us. The critically-acclaimed project featured music written and produced by the pair, which lead them to be named one of People Magazine’s Ones To Watch.

In December of last year, the duo released probably their most recognizable project the theme song for Freeform’s Grown-ish, a spin on the hit show Black-ish. This eventually lead them to have a roles as series regulars instead of reoccurring roles which they were originally cast for.

“Our debut album The Kids Are Alright means so much to us,” said the girls. “This is three years of self-discovery, vulnerability, and growth, all put into one album.”

