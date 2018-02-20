Today (Feb. 20) is a special day for fans of superstar Rihanna. The singer, actress and beauty entrepreneur turns the big 3-0. Fans, performers and entertainment brands from all over have been wishing the bad gyal a happy birthday, but one birthday shoutout in particular is receiving mixed reactions.

Rih’s former flame Chris Brown posted a baby picture of his ex on Instagram, with the caption “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @balgalriri,” which received a lukewarm response from some diehard fans of the “Lemon” musician.

In 2009, Brown was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend after Clive Davis’ Grammy afterparty. A picture of her bruised, beaten face circulated the Internet soon after. In his 2017 documentary Chris Brown:Welcome To My Life, Brown detailed the events of that February night. He said that he felt like a “f**king monster” and that the picture of Rihanna’s swollen face is going to “haunt [him] forever.”

While the duo have remained friends after the incident, some members of the world wide web won’t let Brown’s b-day wish fly.

“Chris Brown fans really want us to forgive his woman beating a**,” wrote one Twitter user. “Domestic abuse ISNT a mistake it’s a CONSCIOUS choice. Rihanna going back to him didn’t excuse his behavior as most domestic abuse victims do it continuously. He was cancelled after that & always will be.”

Others took to the social media site to say that a friendly birthday wish from a friend to a friend is more than acceptable.

“[He’s] just saying happy birthday. People do evolve in life,” a fan wrote, while another commented, “He has paid his dues and learned from them. Everyone move forward. He loves her and always will. Stop judging him. Nothing wrong with his post.”

Chris Brown fans really want us to forgive his woman beating ass. Domestic abuse ISNT a mistake it’s a CONSCIOUS choice. Rihanna going back to him didn’t excuse his behavior as most domestic abuse victims do it continuously. He was cancelled after that & always will be. — cici 💞 (@melaninporn) February 12, 2018

Y’all do know Chris Brown and Rihanna are friends right 💀 it wouldn’t be any different if this was anyone else get over it. It’s an innocent ass happy birthday post. Y’all do the most over nothing. — oct. 31 💔🌕 (@Poppinforcb) February 20, 2018

What do you think? Sound off in the comments.