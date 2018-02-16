Chris Rivers Finds Love At The Bottom Of The Bottle In “Soul Mate”

Chris Rivers kept his Barzday Wednesday campaign alive with witty rhymes that tell a familiar story many scorned lovers have been through on love’s favorite holiday. Since the end of January, Rivers has been unleashing powerful freestyles over some of the most popular beats of the past and present. He kicked things off by going off on the mic over Young M.A.’s “Walk.” Then he teamed up with his sister Star Rios to honor their late pop Big Pun with “You Ain’t Banned” over N.O.R.E’s “Banned From TV” and their dad’s “You Ain’t A Killer.”

As promised, the Bronx lyricist comes through with his next freestyle that speaks to all the lovers called “Soul Mate.” Rivers tackles Junior M.A.F.I.A’s classic single “Get Money” to describe both sides of an ailing soul on Valentine’s Day. People who have been through a rough break-up and ended up drowning their feelings in any type of dark liquor will know about this kind of interaction all too well.

If Cupid left your heart in shambles and the pieces are still on the floor, then maybe Chris Rivers’ new freestyle can attempt to make you feel a little bit better. Push play on “Soul Mate” below.