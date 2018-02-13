It looks like Chris Rock’s upcoming Netflix special is dropping much sooner than we thought. The funnyman announced via social media that Chris Rock: Tambourine will premiere on the streaming-service tomorrow (Wednesday, Feb. 14).

The teaser for the comedian’s special was posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Tuesday (Feb. 13). It was filmed at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), and was directed by Bo Burnham.

Tambourine is reportedly the first of two Netflix specials; the second will drop at a later date. Each special will reportedly tackle contemporary issues, and will feature his signature witty commentary on relationships, race and society. Tambourine also marks the first time since 2008 that the Emmy and Grammy Award-winner has had a televised stand-up special- the last was HBO’s Kill the Messenger.

“In 2016, the Emmy and Grammy winner signed a massive $40 million deal with the streaming giant for two stand-up specials,” writes The Hollywood Reporter. “The $20 million per special was believed to be more than other A-list comedians (Jerry Seinfeld, Schumer) have commanded during the platform’s stand-up boom.”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure your Netflix account is up-and-running. We’re sure you won’t want to miss this.