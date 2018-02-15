Ciara’s Daughter Sienna Makes Her Debut In First-Ever Video Post

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson gave birth to a healthy girl, Sienna Princess Wilson back in Apr. 2017. The couple maintained their daughter’s privacy over the first couple months of her growing up. But now, Ciara has finally shared visuals of her little girl, and she is so cute!

The singer made the big reveal in a sweet video on her app, TraceMe on Feb. 15. The video follows Ciara and Sienna as they have a mother and daughter photo shoot for the first time. During the shoot, viewers get to witness baby Sienna playing with her mother and even smiling here and there.

“You guys know that I tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all,” she wrote on her app. “My motivation for this was to give back for all of your support throughout the years,” adds the 32-year-old. “We now have a special place where you can get to know more about me, and see all the fun things that go on with my music, my family, my fashion and so much more.”

Ciara also shared an emotional message to her daughter. “My Princes, it has been the sweetest joy having you in my life. Since the day you were born, watching you growing up has been the greatest blessing a mom could ask for,” Ciara said. “You were the little girl I always prayed for and more. I so grateful for you. When I look into your eyes, I see the sweetest angel, a young queen.”

Following the big reveal, fans flooded Ciara’s timeline with sweet emojis, gushing over Sienna. You can watch the video on Ciara’s app here. And check out the reactions and visuals below.

