Watch August Greene’s Powerful Tiny Desk Concert

Chicago veteran Common stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to give fans a taste of his new music venture. After performing at last year’s special Tiny Desk Concert at the White House, the Chicago rapper linked up with his August Greene family, Robert Glasper, and drummer/DJ, Karriem Riggins, to rock the house once again.

In homage to August Greene’s birthplace, the trio performed four songs “Black Kennedy,” “Practice,” “Optimistic,” and “Let Go,” while gifting the audience with a freestyle. This Tiny Desk Concert only adds anticipation for the release of their debut album, which will include all the tracks performed at NPR and is set to be released on March 9.

Their track, “Stand Up For Something,” was featured in the movie Marshall, while their talents have been recognized by artists such as Brandy and Andra Day. Both of which stopped by to watch August Greene’s powerful performance.