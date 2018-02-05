Cozz Taps J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & More For His ‘Effected’ Album

Have you been Effected by Cozz’s stellar bars yet?

The Dreamville signee has been making waves over the last year from J Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only tour to the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Since then, the Los Angeles native had us asking numerous “Questions” with his first single of the year, and hyped us up with his recent collaboration with Curren$y called “Badu.”

READ: Cozz Looks For Answers To His Many “Questions” (Video)

Now he’s letting us know what else to expect on his sophomore LP Effected. For the most part, Cozz acts alone on his forthcoming 14-track album. However, the tracklist confirms that Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Garren who appears on Cozz’s latest single off the album, “Bout It.” Effected is slated to drop via Dreamville Records on Feb. 13th.

Check out the full tracklist and listen to Cozz’s new single “Bout It” below.

Cozz’s Effected Tracklist

1. “Questions”

2. “Hustla’s Story” ft. Kendrick Lamar

3. “Ignorant Confidence”

4. “Demons N Distractions”

5. “Freaky 45″

6. “Proof”

7. “Badu” ft. Curren$y

8. “Bout It” ft. Garren

9. “VanNess”

10. “Effected”

11. “My Love”

12. “That’s The Thing”

13. “Zendaya” ft. J. Cole

14. “Not A Minute More”