Cozz Recruits J.Cole And Kendrick Lamar For “Zendaya” And “Hustla’s Story”

Cozz has been building momentum for his debut album, Effected, which will be released tomorrow (Feb. 13). Following a slew of singles, this week, the L.A. rapper links with his Dreamville boss, J.Cole for a new neck-shaker dubbed, “Zendaya.”

Over a jazz-infused instrumental, Cole pours out his heart as he raps about societal ills and even touches on the Xanax epidemic as well as the ’80s crack cocaine plague. Cozz and Cole have collaborated on songs such as “Knock the Hustle (Remix).”

In addition to “Zendaya,” Cozz also released the Kendrick Lamar-assisted song, “Hustla’s Story,” making this the first collaboration between the TDE and Dreamville artists.

The 24-year-old rapper first came to Dreamville in 2014 with a completed project, Cozz and Effect, which clearly shows his undeniable talent. Two years later, Cozz released his mixtape, Nothin’ Personal, and showed up as a team player the Revenge of the Dreamers II.

Stream “Zendaya” below.



“Hustla’s Story”

