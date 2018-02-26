Curren$y Drops Surprise Mixtape ‘The Spring Collection’
After jumping on Cozz’s Effected single “Badu,” Curren$y is prepared to drop his highly anticipated album Back At Burnie’s soon. In the meantime, he decided to throw a few dank joints out to his fans until his ninth album arrives.
On Saturdat (Feb 24), Spitta surprised the masses by posting several videos of songs from his follow-up to The Motivational Speech with Lex Lugar. Shortly after posting a photo of the tracklist, Curren$y dropped off his first release of 2018 appropriately dubbed The Spring Collection.
The Spring Collection holds 12 new tracks from the NOLA wordsmith to spark up to including “All For” and “Mashin.” He also calls on Joey Bada$$ and the rest of the Jet Life crew like Cornerboy P, Roddy, and Street Wiz to come through to throw down verses. Look out for Back At Burnie’s to hit stores in March, but for now check out The Spring Collection courtesy of Jet Life Recordings.
I didn’t expect such a reaction hahaha….. I love u all and y’all always make sure to show me that y’all got love for the movement, thank you so much….. Sorry I rushed it out to the streets without puttin it on music sites for streaming…. Don’t trip…. I’m gonna handle all those business moves today so we will be good money during the week… #thespringcollection the mixtape that the world is treating like an album haha good lookin out!!!!