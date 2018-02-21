Cuz Lightyear Watches For Opps In New Video For “Blue Dot”

Cuz Lightyear had a fruitful 2017. Coming off tour with Run the Jewels, the Mass Appeal signee decides to release brand new music visuals for “Blue Dot,” a song from his 2017 effort, What Up Cuz.

The Nasser Boulaich and Aditya Pamidi-directed video finds Cuz Lightyear sitting in a dimly lit room complete with a pool table and seductive strippers dancing as he raps about the traps of the drug game, and the dangers of being a Crip.

“Blue Dot” is the third single from What Up Cuzz. Other singles include the G Perico-assisted “Recognize,” “FOH” feat. Maxo Kream, and “Pots N Pans” which features Killer Mike.

Back in Sept., Cuz sat down with Mass Appeal’s ‘Open Space’ where he discussed working with Killer Mike, his time on federal probation, having to hide recording music from his probation officer, becoming a crip, among other topics.

Fans can also catch Cuz on Maxo Kream’s ‘Punken’ tour, which kicks off on March 21 in San Francisco and ends April 28 in El Paso, TX.

Watch the video above.