Cyntoia Brown has received an overwhelming amount of support. Over half a million people have signed multiple petitions for her release, but the state of Tennessee recently professed its right to imprison her.

Many have been hot on the trail of the case, the likes of Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and Rihanna calling for her release. However, it was ruled last year that Brown wouldn’t be eligible for parole until 67. The 29-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in 2004.

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), an appeal filed by Brown’s legal team in January received a response from the state. And it was rejected. Her team challenged her sentence as the 43-year-old man she killed in 2004 had solicited her for sex at 16. Brown thought he was reaching for a gun and reacted.

While it’s unconstitutional to imprison someone for killing in defense of human rights, the state of Tennessee holds that there’s another reason for Brown’s life sentence. Prosecutors said that Brown killed this man in order to steal from him, reports the Associated Press.

The AP continues that the court’s rejection of Brown’s appeal doesn’t contradict U.S. Supreme Court precedent for cruel and unusual punishment.

Filmmaker Dan Berman has collected footage and followed Brown’s case progress up until her arrest at the Tennessee Prison for Women.