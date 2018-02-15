For the single folks, the day after Valentine’s Day is always a sobering one. However, thankfully artists like Daniel Caesar oft provide the perfect soundtracks for the ones cupid missed.

Since he first exploded into the mainstream with his 2016 single “Get You,” the work of this Toronto-bred artist has helped today’s generation of R&B lovers redefine the notion of “love” (despite his own views on it). Since his debut album Freudian was released last year, his vocals have propelled marriage proposals at his concerts and other romantic lovelorn acts.

The timelessness of his ballads were recently put on full display once again — thanks to BBC Radio 1xtra. Backed by a small band, he performed three songs from his wildly successful album for the UK station, including the hit single “Best Part.”