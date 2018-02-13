Danielle Herrington Becomes Third Black Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

You may have noticed Danielle Herrington’s name pop up on your newsfeed today (Feb. 13), and there’s a really good reason for why she’s trending. The 24-year-old model is reportedly the third African American woman to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the publication’s 54-year history.

SI debuted the cover earlier on Tuesday (Feb. 13). It features the model sporting a pink bikini in front of a tropical background. Herrington’s cover comes after other fashion and Hollywood royalty. Tyra Banks was reportedly the first black woman to be featured on the cover in 1997. The iconic model was then followed by Beyonce in 2005.

Banks, whom also broke the news to Herrington, celebrated the great news on social media. “Do you understand how MAJOR this moment is,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was the 1st, but she is MY (and YOUR) Model Olympian today! Go go go, Danielle! Make TyTy proud!”

Danielle reportedly started modeling at the age of 13, but it wasn’t until she turned 21, that she packed her bags and moved from her home in Compton, California to New York City. Only four months after moving, she landed her first gig with Sports Illustrated. Herrington commented on her new cover, saying that it was “the best day of my life.”

Dreams do come true. Congrats to Herrington! Check out her stunning cover below.