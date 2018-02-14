The Roots Picnic is returning for its 11th year on June 2nd in the band’s Philadelphia hometown, and once again the headlining jam is shaping up to be a big moment.

Dave Chappelle will be joining The Roots this year as the top-billed headliner alongside special guests, with Philly-born MC Lil Uzi Vert along with Dirty Projectors, The Diplomats, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, dvsn and Brandy filling out the top spots on the lineup.

The meticulously-curated event, set to be held on Philadelphia’s Festival Pier, will also include a podcast stage, a lifestyle stage complete with live Madden and NBA 2K video game tournaments, and a series of panels.

“It’s always a challenge every year to curate the lineup for the Picnic,” The Roots’ Questlove and Black Thought told Billboard in a joint statement. “We are especially excited this year to bring the jam session hosted by our good friend Dave Chappelle to Philly this year. We have done jam sessions with Dave many times over the past decade, most recently at Radio City Music Hall, but never in the festival environment. We love that we are able to bring this great experience to our hometown of Philly.”

Black Thought and J. Period’s live mixtape will also return to the main stage, this year with Fabolous and Jadakiss as the featured guests, and DJ Drama will be presenting a surprise-filled Gangsta Grillz-centered set as well. Rapsody, Goldlink, Kid Capri and more round out the musical lineup.

Check out the full lineup below.