NYPD Sgt. Hugh Barry is reportedly being acquitted of all charges for the death of an elderly, mentally unstable woman in October 2016, The New York Daily News reports.

Barry shot Deborah Danner, 66, twice inside her Castle Hill bedroom, after just a couple of seconds of confrontation with the officer. Reportedly, she was armed with a baseball bat and was seemingly emotionally unstable. Bronx Supreme Court Judge Robert Neary mandated Barry be clear of all charges on Thursday morning (Feb. 15).

“Clearly this case involved a terrible tragedy and emotions on both sides are elevated,” Neary said. “The prosecution’s evidence has failed to meet (its) burden of proof. The court finds the defendant not guilty.”

Initially, the eight-year veteran was charged with second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and two counts of manslaughter. Prosecutors described his actions as “reckless.” Danner was allegedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been suffering from mental illness since college.

Still, his defense attorney, Andrew Quinn, was adamant about his client’s innocence. “He’s been through a very difficult time,” Quinn said. “We’ve always felt confident we would win but you never know until you see the evidence.”

It’s worth noting how prevalent the killing of mentally ill people is in the hands of law officials. Last year, a cousin of singer T-Boz from TLC was shot to death by authorities in Illinois.