Dee-1 And Sevyn Streeter Remind Us All That “Love Always Wins”

For years, Lousiana’s own Dee-1 has continued to give us inspirational hip-hop records that not only demonstrate his solid knack for lyricism but he also manages to stir our souls in that same fashion. This time, he drops the amazing visuals for one of his most ambitious singles to date with the help of Sevyn Streeter, “Love Always Wins,” from his album Slingshot David.

The video brings Dee-1’s cathartic lyricism and high energy to life as we see him travel between the city and his home along with Sevyn Streeter. There, the two internally and outwardly deal a with a vivid backdrop of today’s hellish social, racial, and political climates along with their own personal war with themselves. The inspiring records beautifully illustrate how despite the chaotic world we live in tries to bring us down, love will continue to conquer all.

“Working on this song with Sevyn felt magical,” the former Lousiana educator turned rapper stated. “We both put our hearts into it and we know how much the world needs to hear this message,” Dee said of the track. “With all the fighting, discrimination, shooting and hating going on, it’s important to know that love is more powerful than anything.”

Dee-1’s major label debut, Slingshot David is now available for purchase and streaming on all digital platforms now. Check out the video below