Diddy Explains Infamous #DiddyCrop On ‘Ellen’

In 2017, Diddy’s Instagram picture with hip-hop’s new generation and a smooth crop-out of Kendall and Kylie Jenner went viral, birthing the #DiddyCrop hashtag. Making an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday (Feb. 8), Diddy explained the reasoning behind his strong crop game.

Following the Bad Boy Records CEO on social media is both uplifting and hilarious, especially because of his grandeur photos of a lavish lifestyle and occasional poses with celebrities he casually calls family. At the 2017 Met Gala, Diddy posted up with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Migos and Jaden Smith. Once the Internet noticed the differences in Kylie’s post and Diddy’s, Twitter erupted.

Lmfao Diddy with the smooth crop tho pic.twitter.com/wiZGicbOeX — Essie Michelle (@ess_lovaa) May 6, 2017

The same thing happened again at the Grammys in which Diddy posted a picture of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Nas, with Fabolous and French Montana cropped out.

But the blame doesn’t rest solely on the mogul’s shoulders. Diddy told Ellen his photographer doesn’t let him know who’s being cropped.

“Sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures,” he said. “There were people taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away, and I had nothing to do with it.”

Thanks to his photographer, his friends haven’t talked to him in a few weeks.