On Tuesday (Feb. 6), reports that DJ Khaled’s fiancee’s 25-year-old brother had been murdered in a drug deal gone wrong surfaced; however, TMZ now reports that he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nicole Tuck’s younger brother, Jonathan Tuck, was killed in a Bronx apartment on Sunday (Feb. 4). Sources close to the family say he was only there to watch the Super Bowl. Then, an attempted robbery occurred and while he tried to defend himself he was shot in the back of the head.

Jonathan was a stay-at-home father to his two-year-old daughter and was very close to his sister as well. In a statement to TMZ, DJ Khaled and Nicole say they appreciate the condolences extended to their family but request privacy during this difficult time.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Tuck’s friend, Brandon Davis, called for answers to this senseless crime. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Davis previously said. “There was no reason for him to be there…I just want to know what this was about. His mother deserves that. His father, his sister, his daughter deserves that. I hope they find the answer.”