DJ Khaled’s Fiancee’s Brother Killed In Bronx Drug Deal

Yesterday, we reported that a man named Jonathan Tuck was shot in the face and killed in the Bronx during a weed deal gone wrong. Today, it was reported that Tuck is the younger brother of Nicole Tuck, the fiancee of super producer, DJ Khaled.

READ: Bronx Man Reportedly Shot In Face After Weed Deal Goes South

Per the New York Daily News, the incident occurred at an apartment between Washington Avenue and East 185th Street. An argument reportedly ensued, and Tuck, 25, was taken to St. Barnabas, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“According to The New York Daily News a 34-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning, but are unsure if he was the shooter,” wrote VIBE’s Sierra Brown. “Law enforcement is still unsure if the transaction is what caused Tuck’s death.”

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Tuck’s friend, Brandon Davis, told the Daily News. “There was no reason for him to be there…I just want to know what this was about. His mother deserves that. His father, his sister, his daughter deserves that. I hope they find the answer.”

Davis says that Nicole and Jonathan were close, and she and her mother reportedly rushed to the Bronx upon hearing the news. Khaled was in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII. He and Ms. Tuck have been together for many years, and welcomed their first son, Asahd, in 2016.

READ: DJ Khaled Gets People Talking With Picture Featuring JAY-Z And Nas

Jonathan Tuck leaves behind beloved family, friends, a girlfriend and a daughter. Our thoughts and well wishes are going out to the family.