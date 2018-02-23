Emcee and production team Forever M.C. & It’s Different are preparing the world for their forthcoming compilation album Forever M.C., and it’s stacked with the grittiest lyricists in the game. Earlier this month, the first single “Terminally Ill” debuted with Tech N9ne, Rittz, KXNG Crooked, and Chino XL spazzing over dope scratches courtesy of Statik Selektah. Today, Forever M.C. & It’s Different drop off their next big single “King Kong.”

In the song, Slaughterhouse rappers Royce Da 5’9 and KXNG Crooked beat their chests with their aggressive bars. Meanwhile, Statik Selektah returns with the ill scratches and the top dog DMX comes through to intimidate the competition as he growls all over the chorus. “King Kong” will appear on Forever M.C. alongside 11 other records featuring Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco, Talib Kweli, The Game, E-40, Kool G Rap, Hopsin and more.

Forever M.C. is set to drop Mar. 30. You can pre-order the album now. Check out the tracklist and stream “King Kong” below.

Forever M.C. Tracklist

1. ‘Girls Gone Crazy’ feat. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt

2. ‘Back On Our Shit’ feat. KXNG Crooked & Horseshoe Gang

3. ‘Assassins Creed’ feat. Tech N9ne, Token & Passionate MC

4. ‘King Kong’ feat. DMX, Royce Da 5’9″, KXNG Crooked & DJ Statik Selektah

5. ‘School’ feat. Lupe Fiasco, Talib Kweli, Hus Kingpin & Rozewood

6. ‘Terminally Ill’ feat. Tech N9ne, KXNG Crooked, Chino XL, Rittz & DJ Statik Selektah

7. ‘Vendetta’ feat. Ras Kass, Planet Asia, Chuck D & Bronze Nazareth

8. ‘Bring It Back’ feat. E-40, Mod Sun & Chris Webby

9. ‘Piranhas’ feat. Wu-Tang Clan

10. ‘Loyalty’ feat. Kool G Rap, Chris Rivers, Cormega, KXNG Crooked & Whispers

11. ‘Lights Out’ feat. Hopsin, Passionate MC & The Boy Illinois

12. .’My Way’ feat. The Game & KXNG Crooked