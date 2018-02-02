Do What You Like At “Brunch” With The Oxymorrons

The Queens, NY formed group, Oxymorrons, could easily be dubbed “The Mash Out Posse” by the way they clash hip-hop, funk, rock and alternative sounds into a tune. A great example of this fusion is their latest single, “Brunch”, which infuses the band’s feel-good-and-let-it-all-go vibe while crushing the live sound set.

“Brunch is our anthem about living unapologetically and doing what you love,” says the crew. “We wanted to write a record that broke all the rules and pushed boundaries while encouraging people to liberate themselves and not give a fuck.” Get into the flow and jump around. Follow them at @oxymorrons

Group Photo by: Tommy Vo