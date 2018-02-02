“Leisa was my oldest sister (and) partner in crime growing up. Always had my back.” These were the words that popular CNN anchor, Don Lemon, tweeted out after thanking the world for the words of support following the death of his elder sister, L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes.

Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/9k1IVtqukQ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 1, 2018

According to the Times-Picayune, Grimes passed on Wednesday (Jan. 31) after falling in the pond of her Livingston, La., neighborhood. The death of the 58-year-old was confirmed as an accidental drowning by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office that concluded there was no indication of foul play.

In addition to Lemon’s emotional tweet – as a result of his cultural status – the family released an official statement asking the media to provide adequate space as they grieve Leisa’s untimely passing. A reasonable request that Lemon’s respect as a journalist will undoubtedly make it easier to adhere to.

“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes and we are leaning on each other for strength at this time,” the statement reads. “We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.”