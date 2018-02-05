The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, was unveiled during the Super Bowl last night (Feb. 4). The film, which will be released May 25, tells the story of a young Han Solo and his adventures, and it stars Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Emilia Clarke.

READ: Childish Gambino Re-Releases ‘EP’ Mixtape

Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover also stars in the film as Lando Calrissian, and the trailer shows the first look of him in the role. If you blink, you may miss the actor and musician staring menacingly in a giant fur coat as the space scoundrel.

Fans of the Atlanta creator and star took note of the glimpse and documented their excitement for his appearance on Twitter. Take a look at the trailer and the best reactions to Glover’s brief appearance below.

READ: FX Gives Nothing Away In ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Trailer

I feel bad for that guy playing Han Solo cuz that’s Donald Glover movie now. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) February 5, 2018

the good things about solo: – donald glover as lando – lando played by donald glover – did i mention donald glover? — kaz. (@galensdeathstar) February 4, 2018

That shot of Donald Glover as Lando was the suavest space shit I’ve ever seen. #Solo #SuperBowl — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) February 4, 2018