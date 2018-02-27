Donald Glover is opening up about the music industry in a new interview with The New Yorker. The Grammy and Emmy-winner discussed his mild aversion to the entertainment industry.

“Before my first album came out, I wanted people to like me, and to realise that I had good intentions,” the artist, who performs under the moniker Childish Gambino, revealed. “Then I realized that no one has good intentions—we all just have incentives.”

Glover, whose award-winning show Atlanta returns this Thursday (Mar. 1), also said that the FX series works for now, considering it can teacher the viewers a thing or two. However, he doesn’t think that the shoe will “do the transformative work” we’re hoping to see with black television shows.

“There are so few stories available to us,” he says. “That’s why I’m not going to be making music much longer, and Atlanta won’t interest me much longer. Best-case scenario, the show is just a show that makes people aware. It’s not going to do the transformative work we’ve been talking about.”

He recently revealed he’s planning on retiring from music after his next and last album, which will be released via RCA.