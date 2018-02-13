Donald Trump Wants To Replace Food Stamps With Meal Kits

In Donald Trump’s budget proposal, America’s poor is hit the hardest, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. The plan proposes a $17.2 billion-cut to the program by 2019 and will replace monthly cash benefits with a food box delivery program, according to reports.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney compared the program to Blue Apron, an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service. The Chicago Tribune notes SNAP provides roughly $125 per month to 42.2 million Americans, and the Agriculture Department would use part of those benefits to buy and deliver boxes of “homegrown” food. It’s called “America’s Harvest Box.”

The Harvest Box would contain things like shelf-stable milk, juice, grains, cereals, pasta, peanut butter, beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables. Since the boxes are valued at half of SNAP recipients monthly benefit, the remainder of their benefits would be put on electronic benefit cards, CNN Money reports.

Trump’s administration say the proposal would save almost $130 billion over 10 years, along with improving the nutritional value of the program. Consumer advocates aren’t buying it. Some are concerned families won’t know what food they would get in advance, how it would work for people with special diets, or how difficult it would be for car-less families to pick up the box.

Shortly after the announcement was made, the hashtag ‘Blue Apron Style’ began to trend with many wondering how an administration that can barely keep a cabinet together could be trusted to deliver food to 42. million people.

