Donald Trump Proposes Arming Teachers With Guns In Wake Of Florida School Shooting

donald-trump-give-teachers-guns
CREDIT: Getty Images

After hearing heartfelt and emotional testimonies to increase school safety Wednesday (Feb. 21) Donald Trump suggested the best way to thwart future school shootings is to arm teachers with guns.

“If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly,” the president suggested. Trump continued saying schools could give up to 20% of teachers firearms to stop the “maniacs.”

“This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it’s called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They’d go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone,” Trump said. “Gun-free zone to a maniac — because they’re all cowards — a gun-free zone is ‘let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us.’

Trump’s suggestions came after surviving family members and teacher who’ve all endured school shootings spoke on their experience. Trump’s list of solutions also include more mental institutions and hospitals. Trump’s proposed problem solving technique was celebrated by some.

“I’m not here to debate, but I lost my sister. And like Mr. President said, if you could find 20% of maybe retired law enforcement officers, or a teacher who could go through discreet training to carry a firearm around his waist, it could’ve been a very different situation,” Hunter Pollack said. “We need more security, we need more firearms on campus, we need better background checks, and we need to study more on mental health.”

However, there were many who thought Trump’s idea of arming teachers is only making the situation worse.

What are your thoughts? Do you think giving teachers guns will help stop future school shootings? Sound off in the comments below.

Tags: Donald Trump, Flo'Rida