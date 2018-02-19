From his Mar-a Lago resort in Florida, Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast Oprah Winfrey Sunday night (Feb. 18) after watching her moderate a debate on 60 Minutes. A panel consisting of Republicans, Democrats, and Independent voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan sat with Winfrey to discuss their political views and the current administration.

In the week ending with 17 people killed and 14 injured in a school shooting just 40 miles from the president’s resort, Trump took to Twitter to call Winfrey “Insecure” and blast her for her biased line of questioning.

Panelist comments on Trump ranged from total praise “I love him more and more every day,” to unabashed disgust. “All he does is bully people.”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

“Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” Trump tweeted.

Winfrey, of course, has not responded to Trump’s comments but it didn’t take long for the rest of Twitter to roll their eyes.

You’re one of the most insecure people ever. Your frequent Twitter tantrums prove it — Jodie Moss (@jodiemoss1976) February 19, 2018

When Trump comes for Oprah pic.twitter.com/9AuUAKNo3m — Matthee A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 19, 2018

Happy President’s Day, good people