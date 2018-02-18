To show respect for the survivors of the Florida school shooting which left 17 people dead, Donald Trump skipped going golfing. According to reports, the decision not to golf at his Mar-a-Lago resort was to honor the affected families of the the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The president traveled to Florida Friday (Feb. 16) and visited recovering victims, and also praised the medical staff for their life-saving efforts.

“It’s sad something like that could happen,” Trump said.

The president and first lady also visited the first responders and officers at the Broward County Sheriff’s office who responded to the chaotic scene at the school. According to The Hill, Trump joked with some members of law enforcement about capturing Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old responsible for the massacre.

The president will not be golfing on this sunny Saturday in Palm Beach. White House wants to respect the dead and the mourners, I’m told. Mar-a-Lago is only about half an hour from the site of the Parkland school shooting, and memorial services continue. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 17, 2018

“That was so modest, I would have told it much differently,” Trump said. “I would have said without me, they never would have found him.”

Cruz is said to be pleading guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is just 40 miles away from the high school where Cruz injured 14 people during the shooting.