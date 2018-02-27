During a White House meeting Monday, (Feb. 26) Donald Trump boldly claimed what he would’ve done had he been in Florida the day Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people, and injured more than a dozen others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“You know I really believe, you don’t know until you’re tested, but I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon and I think most of the people in this room would’ve done that too,” he said.

The president’s comments came after it was discovered school resource officer, Scot Peterson, sat outside during the shooting and didn’t offer assistance. Trump called Peterson’s actions “disgusting.” A lawyer for Peterson however defended his client’s decision to remain outside.

“The allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue,” Joseph Ruzzo.

The FBI has also been on the receiving end of Trump and the nation’s ire after it was discovered tips about Cruz were ignored. Trump also reiterated his desire for mental-health institutions stating in “in the old days” it was less complicated to commit people who behaved like “a boiler ready to explode.”

Of the governors present, Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) said his state will budge $500 million to have law enforcement presence at every school, along with mental health counselors.