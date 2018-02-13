DonMonique is done teasing fans with snippets of new music, and she’s ready to give listeners her long awaited Kate Moss EP. To heat up the Brooklyn streets that raised her, Don hits the “30 Block” with the troops for her latest visuals.

“30 Block” was something fun I decided to make, this is one of the first songs that took me out of my element,” says Don about the new song. “I’m usually very chill in the booth but with this song in particular, it was a challenge, and I love the outcome. The songs pretty self explanatory.. it’s just me talkin’ my shit the best way I know how. You can definitely expect more of the energy on the project Black Kate Moss EP that’s about to drop.”

Watch her “30 Block” video below.

(Produced By Pvyso)