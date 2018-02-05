The best part about eating a bag of Doritos is toward the end when all that’s left are pouring the bag of crumbs into the mouth and licking the fingers caked in seasoning. According to PepsiCo, the company that owns Doritos, women don’t partake in this glorious ritual because they prefer not do this in public which is why they’re creating “lady-friendly” Doritos.

“Although women would love to crunch crisps loudly, lick their fingers and pour crumbs from the bag into their mouth afterwards, they prefer not to do this in public,” said Pepsico’s Global Chief Executive Indra Nooyi in an interview with Freakonomics. She added, guys on the other hand, bask in the joy of licking their fingers to savor the flavor and shoving the bag of Dorito crumbs into their mouths. “Women would love to do the same but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers.”

READ: A Bronx McDonald’s Manager Was Arrested For Selling Cocaine With Food

The low crunch, lady-rendition will also be packaged to perfectly fit into a women’s handbag.

Nooyi’s outrageous opinion is backed by research. The New York Post reports PepsiCo claimed research has found women don’t like to crunch loudly or lick their fingers when eating in front of others.

Sure, PepsiCo.