With money on his mind, Downtown Dion keeps the releases coming as he finishes up a number of new projects for 2018. Dion follows the release of his “Block Liberace” video with visuals from the rapper’s Blocky Chulo project with Srf Schl producer Adrian Lau.

“Hustling is just a way of life where I’m from,” Dion tells VIBE. “It really doesn’t matter how you get it, it’s just about keeping the lights on for a lot of guys around my way. “Whitney” is code name for a couple of things, but whatever you’re doing to get by, the track and video just gives a little motivation for everyone on the grind.”

The Lower Eastside artist brings“Whitney” from spot to spot in the new flick. Dipped in all white, he makes a few plays while ducking the long arm of the law.

You can purchase the song on iTunes now.