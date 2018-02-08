While down in Miami to reportedly film the video for “God’s Plan,” Drake decided to put on his charitable hat and gave back to the Florida city in a major monetary way. As reported earlier, the Toronto native handed out a $50,000 scholarship to a University of Miami student, gave Miami Senior High School a $25,000 check, and dropped $50,000 in groceries for shoppers at Sabor Tropical Supermarket.

Now, he announced a $50,000 gift to women and children’s shelter Lotus House in the form of Target gift cards and meals, WPLG reports. “He wanted to give surprises and change people lives. We are so happy he came out,” the program director, Isabella Dell’Oca, said to the news station. “Our guests felt so special and so loved.”

After cutting the ribbon on another shelter, the non-profit organization plans to raise $25 million to help combat homelessness in the city, particularly for women and children, the Associated Press reports. This news was made public following Drake’s arrival on Tuesday (Feb. 6).

.@Drake presented a mound of gifts to the women and children of @LotusHouse1 followed by a donation of $50,000! #Drake #Miami pic.twitter.com/OelEFe7zcB — Schwartz Media PR (@SchwartzMedia) February 7, 2018

The Take Care rapper’s charitable efforts have been well documented since he stepped onto the music scene and enjoyed an immense wave of success within the industry. In 2015, the 31-year-old donated $75,000 to Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion High School to implement a recording studio for its students.

Five years prior to that, while filming “Find Your Love” in Jamaica, Drake gave $30,000 to the Cassava Piece neighborhood to set up computer schools for its children. Three years later, Drake partnered with “100” collaborator The Game to relieve a grieving Ohio mother who lost her five children and boyfriend in a fire. They donated $25,500 to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses. Additionally, following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Houston in 2017, the chart-topping rapper donated $200,000 to Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt’s immensely successful YouCaring campaign.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Drake’s efforts in Miami play out in his “God’s Plan” video soon.