Drake Filmed ‘God’s Plan’ Video At A Miami High School
It appears that Drake filmed the video for his hit “God’s Plan” at a pretty surprising location. According to social media, the 6 God traveled to Miami to shoot the video for his latest Billboard chart-topper at Miami Senior High School on Monday afternoon (Feb. 5).
In a video of one of the potential scenes, Drake is seen dancing atop a hydraulic crane, while the high school students served as extras for the shoot. In another clips, he takes to the hallways of the school to turn up with the students.
DRAKE SHOOTING GODS PLAN MUSIC VIDEO AT MIAMI HIGH, LIFES CRAZY MAN
Yoo! @Drake was legit recording in Miami High
In addition to shooting his visual for the track at the school, the OVO boy made sure to give back to the generous campus. He reportedly donated $25,000 to Miami Senior High, and later announced he’d be giving the whole school free uniforms made by him. Not a bad day for the students!
Check out some pics and videos from the shoot below.
RT @Drake donated $25,000 to Miami Senior High School and they will also be having OVO designed uniforms.
drake pulled up to miami senior high school to shoot his "god's plan" video and then donated $25K
