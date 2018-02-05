It appears that Drake filmed the video for his hit “God’s Plan” at a pretty surprising location. According to social media, the 6 God traveled to Miami to shoot the video for his latest Billboard chart-topper at Miami Senior High School on Monday afternoon (Feb. 5).

READ: Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Debuts at No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

In a video of one of the potential scenes, Drake is seen dancing atop a hydraulic crane, while the high school students served as extras for the shoot. In another clips, he takes to the hallways of the school to turn up with the students.

In addition to shooting his visual for the track at the school, the OVO boy made sure to give back to the generous campus. He reportedly donated $25,000 to Miami Senior High, and later announced he’d be giving the whole school free uniforms made by him. Not a bad day for the students!

READ: Drake Exceeds JAY-Z’s Record For Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s Among Rappers

Check out some pics and videos from the shoot below.

RT @Drake donated $25,000 to Miami Senior High School and they will also be having OVO designed uniforms. pic.twitter.com/zEyb9L0Rv6 — Trinidad Beauty (@4educator2) February 5, 2018