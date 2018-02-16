Drake’s Hot 100-topping smash hit “God’s Plan’s” video released today (Feb. 16) and the visual shows the “6 God” out in Miami literally spreading the wealth to the people. The OVO leader is seen paying for the groceries of everyone in a local supermarket, giving away bundles of cash to families, and handing out academic scholarships.

The videos begins with a quick disclaimer explaining that Drake and co. gave the entire budget for the video — which was a whopping $996,631.90 — away. Aside from showing a bountiful amount of love Drizzy is seen at a mall hitting a calm money dance with Pittsburgh Steelers’ star wide out Antoino Brown and partying with a sea of fans at the University of Miami campus.

Drake also took to Instagram Thursday night (Feb. 15) saying, “The most important thing I have ever done in my career…”

This story was originally posted to Billboard.