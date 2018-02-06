They don’t call Drake the 6God for nothing.

Drake graciously dipped into his pockets this past Monday (Feb. 5), to gift one student at the University of Miami with $50,000. While the money could’ve supplied the kid with a lifetime of fresh sneakers, Drizzy wrote the check to go towards the student’s college tuition.

Drake reportedly gave Destiny James the money after hearing about the financial struggle she was having. Jones reportedly applied for a multiple scholarships, but unfortunately none of them granted her the money. Finally, she was offered the opportunity to record a video discussing her background and the importance the scholarship. And to her surprise, Drake actually made the donation.

James shared a photo of Drizzy presenting her with a check as well as a heartfelt message, thanking the rapper for his generosity on Instagram on Feb. 5. “Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!’ You don’t understand what this means to me,” she wrote. “I would’ve never imagined this happening to me. I’m just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you.”

The generous donation comes shortly after Drake made another contribution to Miami Senior High School. After he made a bunch of teenagers’ day by filming his new video for “God’s Plan” on their campus, he awarded the school with a $25,000 check.

Good work, Drizzy. Check out Destiny James’ Instagram post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be1elkkhJg8/?utm_source=ig_embed