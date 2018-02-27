On Feb. 14, 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The incident sparked yet another conversation about stricter gun laws and banning weapons for sale like the AR-15 that gunman Nikolas Cruz used to terrorize the school.

The news hit home for not only the families impacted by the massacre, but those across the nation that stand in solidarity with the students calling on their state officials to take their lives as seriously as they allegedly take donations from the National Rifle Association (NRA). One person that’s still recovering from the aftermath and supporting those calling for adequate action is Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old pro-athlete learned that a student who died during the shooting was buried in his Heat jersey. Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old immigrant from Venezuela, was an avid fan of not only Miami’s basketball franchise, but the former Cleveland Cavalier, the Huffington Post reports.

Oliver celebrated the fact that Wade was returning to the 305 after a year with the Cavaliers. “Joaquin was one of the many that I heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey,” Wade wrote on Twitter. “This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble!”

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

When the three-time NBA champion was asked for his thoughts on Oliver being buried in his uniform, Wade told reporters that the gesture inspired him to continue to be the youth’s source of leadership.

“It’s emotional even thinking…that his parents felt that burying him in my jersey is something that he wanted,” Wade said. “I take a lot of pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant for the youth, so I appreciate it.”