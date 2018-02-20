EarthGang And Ari Lennox’s Only Concern Is Putting Out “Nothin’ But The Best”

Atlanta duo EarthGang is riding into 2018 with the same positive momentum carried over from their 2017 run. last year, the Dreamville signees released two mixtapes, Rags and Robots. This Friday (Feb. 23), EarthGang are set to release a brand new EP titled, Royalty.

The effort’s first single, “Nothin’ But the Best,” features label-mate, Ari Lennox. Over dreamy production, Johnny Venus and Doctor Dot rap about their rap careers, and releasing quality music. Lennox’s happy-sounding hook brings more life to the song.

EartGang spoke to VIBE about garnering a solid following with groovy hip-hop.

“We were shocked with our first sh** and happy that people liked what we were putting out, but we were like, ‘f**k it, we’re going to go harder,’” Venus told us. “That’s how it is with everything we do.”

In August 2017, EarthGang inked a lucrative deal with J. Cole’s Dreamville label. Dreamville also singed Atlanta rapper, J.I.D., who is part of Spillage Village crew alonside EarthGang.

Stream “Nothing But the Best” below.

