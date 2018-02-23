Stream EarthGang’s ‘Royalty’ EP Feat. DC Young Fly

Earlier this week, Atlanta’s duo EarthGang released their funky single, “Nothing But the Best,” featuring Ari Lennox. Today (Feb. 23), as promised the Dreamville artists released their brand new EP titled, Royalty.

Serving as the follow-up to RAGS and ROBOTS, Royalty is an eight song offering featuring skits by comedian DC Young Fly. The Duo of Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot touch of a variety of topics such as spirituality, poverty and a little of bit of party and bullsh*t.

EartGang spoke to VIBE about gaining a solid fanbase and how they met in high school.

“We were shocked with our first sh** and happy that people liked what we were putting out, but we were like, ‘f**k it, we’re going to go harder,’” Venus told us. “That’s how it is with everything we do.”

We met in ninth grade at Mays High School,” said Venus.

Doctur Dot continued:

“We’d swap records and stuff, but I didn’t really know that he did music or was interested in it professionally. You know, I was just spitting in my car sometimes and I doing my own thing. Senior year we decided to put a group together. There were a few guys around school we knew that were free styling all the time and rapping. Johnny and I continued making music together when we both got scholarships to go to Hampton. So, we packed up our talents and went to Virginia.”

In August 2017, EarthGang inked a lucrative deal with J. Cole’s Dreamville label. Dreamville also singed Atlanta rapper, J.I.D., who is part of Spillage Village crew alonside EarthGang.

Stream Royalty below.