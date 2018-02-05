Indianapolis Colts’ Edwin Jackson Killed By Drunk Driver

Indianapolis Colts 26-year-old linebacker Edwin Jackson was riding along Interstate 70 in an Uber early Sunday morning (Feb. 4) when Jackson said he felt sick and asked his Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffery Monroe, to pull over. Shortly after both men stepped out of the car, a Ford F-150 swerved onto the emergency shoulder and hit the back of the car, bashing Jackson and Monroe in the process.

ESPN reports one of the bodies landed in the center lane of the interstate and was hit by state trooper Ty Mays who reported to the scene after seeing the accident on the side of the road. Monroe and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

READ: Rasual Butler, Ex-San Antonio Spurs Player, And Wife Leah LaBelle Die In Car Crash

The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Svala tried to flee the scene on foot, but police arrested him shortly after, according to IndyStar. Police say he was intoxicated.

The local newspaper confirms Orrego-Svala was an undocumented immigrant who used a fake name and has been deported on two occasions. He is being held in the Marion County jail while police work with U.S. federal immigration officials, according to ESPN.

The Colts went to social media to share the news of Jackson’s death, while his teammates and fans mourned their loss.